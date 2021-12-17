Miami Dolphins gett RBs back off COVID while NFL changes games
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins running game may not be all that great but having their group back on the field will surely help them on Sunday.
According to multiple reports and confirmed by NFL.com, the Dolphins are activating Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin off the COVID IR list. This is great news for a Dolphins unit that was almost entirely depleted of healthy runners.
Now if Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland can get cleared by Sunday the Dolphins will be close to full health. That being said, they can’t afford to lose anyone else to a positive test with only two days until game day.
Miami will host the Jets on Sunday.
The NFL only this week, made changes to how players can be cleared to return to the field. This includes two negative tests within 24 hours of being positive while also being asymptomatic.
The NFL was not considering a move of the Dolphins game but are moving other games this week.
The league has announced that the Raiders and Browns will play on Monday instead of Saturday. Washington who has been decimated at QB by players being placed on COVID will now play the Eagles on Tuesday as will the Rams and Seahawks. The Rams have also seen a large amount of positive tests.
The Raiders and Browns will take place at 5:00 on NFL Network while the Eagles and Washington will take place at 7 pm on FOX. According to NFL.com, the Seahawks and Rams will also be at 7 on Tuesday and air on FOX. Check you local listings.
With the move of the games to Tuesday and Monday, only one game will be played on Saturday now. The Raiders and Browns were supposed to play on Saturday.