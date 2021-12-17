Three Jets the Dolphins need to game plan against for Sunday
By Nick Belotto
The Dolphins are coming off their bye this Sunday and looking to overcome COVID challenges and a potential loss of momentum to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the New York Jets.
The Dolphins defeated their northern rivals earlier in the season by a score of 24-17 but the game was closer than it should have been given how each team was playing going into the matchup. The Jets were without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, who should be back in this one.
Tua Tagovailoa should also be completely healthy going into this week’s matchup after nursing a few injuries that kept him out for a number of games and limited his play when he finally returned to action. The unfortunate part about this matchup is the growing COVID affect that seems to be ravaging the NFL currently.
Miami is more than likely going to be without some of their top weapons on both offense and defense. On offense, Miami has basically their entire running back depth chart on the COVID-19 reserve list. While this is unfortunate, Miami’s run game has been beyond weak all season so, sadly, I don’t expect a major drop off from Myles Gaskin to whoever suits up for the team on Sunday.
More notably, however, is the potential loss of Jaylen Waddle in this one. Waddle is the best receiver on this team and losing him could end up being huge for a team that struggles to generate offense at various times in games. Miami could also be without Jevon Holland, their standout first year safety for similar reasons.
I still think that the Dolphins should be able to win this matchup against a poor Jets team. That being said, there are a few players on this roster that Miami needs to account for when they do their game planning. Let’s get to them!