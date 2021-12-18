Miami Dolphins need a quarterback next season but not that one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to find a quarterback in free agency next season and the name that will be the most popular shouldn’t be on the list.
Deshaun Watson should remain somewhere else. In Texas, with the Panthers, etc..etc..etc… He shouldn’t be in Miami. The Dolphins have their quarterback of the future in Tua Tagovailoa but they still need a quarterback and Jacoby Brissett isn’t it.
Brissett has started five games this year but also was basically the full game QB against Buffalo in week two considering Tua went down on the first play of the second drive. In those games he has managed to lose 4 including the Bills week two. If we are giving him the “L” in week 2 then we have to take away the “W” against the Ravens as Tua led that victory after Brissett started.
His lone win came against the Texans.
While Brissett believes he is a starting quarterback, we have all seen that he really isn’t, not anymore.
When March rolls around, the Dolphins are going to need to find a reliable backup. A guy who can come in and play when needed. The question is who?
There will be plenty of options for the Dolphins come free agency but none of them are lights out above the others and many come with questions of their own, like are they really quality QBs who can start if needed?
The list includes these five.
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Jameis Winston
- Mitch Trubisky
- Tyrod Taylor
- Andy Dalton
If you are like me, you probably groaned a little bit. The best option not listed is still a free agent and that is Marcus Mariota. He has a great relationship with Tua who looked up to him growing as a quarterback. Mariota could see some starting action with the Raiders down the stretch but on the right team he could be much better in a back-up role.
Another option would be to trade for a QB and that might be more counterproductive considering you would be giving up a player or draft capital for essentially a backup. The biggest name on the market will be Gardner Minshew but it isn’t clear what the asking price will be.
Honestly, it would be a lot of fun to see the colorful Minshew in Miami with Christian Wilkins. Talk about a lively locker room.
Lastly, the best option will come in the draft and the Dolphins should absolutely look at this years draft class for a mid-round quarterback. Drafting a prospect in round four may seem like a waste but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable that can be developed and possibly traded down the road for more than the value of that pick.
One thing is for certain, the Dolphins cheap approach to a backup isn’t going to work and they need to find either a developmental QB or they need to get an experienced one that can actually lead a team if need be.