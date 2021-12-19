And just like that Miami Dolphins down to Jets by 10 after Tua interception
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are down to the Jets by 10 after a Tua Tagovailoa interception and a first drive defensive slumber.
Miami opened the game with a 3rd and short yardage situation on their first drive and Tua fumbled the snap to Duke Johnson. While he recovered, the Dolphins were forced to punt and the Jets wasted no time.
New York drove the field and took their first lead in weeks. In fact, the touchdown was their first in over 108 minutes of play and the first Miami had given up since the Panthers game.
Miami took the next kick off and Tua threw his second interception in four games giving the Jets great field position. Miami let the drive to the three yard line before waking up and stopping them on 3rd down. The Jets kicked the field goal.
Miami has played like they are in a walking slumber. Missed tackles on defense and nothing remotely special about them on offense. On social media, fans are growing restless early. Tua is not having a great game and has yet to complete a pass. Tua on his next drive missed an open Albert Wilson when he under threw the ball. It was almost intercepted. On his next pass on third down, the ball was tipped and dropped by a Jets defender.
So far, Tua has thrown either an interception and two other passes that should have been picked off. He needs to figure out what he is doing today because he is not winning over the fans who are already starting to boo with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.