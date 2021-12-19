Miami Dolphins could make a jump in playoff chase with win today
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have to take care of their own business and let the fanbase worry about the playoff scenarios where they could take a step forward.
The NFL playoffs are five weeks away with four games remaining in the 2021 season. While it might just be one additional game this year, it seems longer and no fans are complaining!
The win by the Colts last night over the Patriots didn’t do much to shake up the AFC playoff picture but it did help Miami in one way. The Dolphins have four games remaining and if they win out, they would have 10 wins. If the Patriots lose to the Bills next week and the Dolphins in week 18, the Patriots will likely miss the playoffs and will at least lose the tiebreaker to Miami as both would finish with 10 wins.
The Colts moved into the 5th seed and remain one game back of the division lead with the Titans at 9-4. The Titans play Miami in two weeks in a game that many believe will be the toughest game for the Dolphins stretch to the end.
Over this week 15, the Dolphins could improve to seven wins and by the end of this week, could move ahead of the Raiders and Steelers and could end up tied with the Broncos, Bengals, and Browns. The Bengals and Broncos play each other while the Raiders and Browns play.
There is a lot of football to play over the next several weeks making today’s game even more important for the Dolphins playoff chances.