Miami Dolphins make is six in a row with thrilling victory over Jets
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans wanted a blowout but they are happy enough to get a hard fought victory to extend their winning streak to six games.
It took the Dolphins all four quarters but in the end, the Dolphins came away with a big victory over a team that they shouldn’t have struggled against. To give props to the Jets, they had a solid game plan in place and took away Tua’s quick passes.
With the Dolphins holding a seven point lead midway through the fourth quarter, Tua made his worst throw of the game and the Jets intercepted him for an uncontested pick six that tied the game. Tua responded on the subsequent drive taking Miami down the field to take back the lead.
After that, it was a matter of the defense swarming Zach Wilson and the offense taking time off the clock.
The hero of the game clearly was Duke Johnson who became the first Dolphins running back to rush for over 100 yards since December of last year. He finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns but also had a 30 yard run called back for a hold.
Johnson ran with conviction and breathed new life into an offense that is ranked 31st in the league rushing. Overall, the Dolphins ran for over 180 yards on the day. Tua finished his erratic day, 16/27 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
On defense, Emmanuel Ogbah dominated the Jets offensive line and Jerome Baker was disruptive. Baker had one sack while Ogbah had another. The Dolphins as a team sacked Wilson six times. Jaelan Phillips streak of at least .5 sacks came to an end.
With the win, the Dolphins keep their hopes for the post season alive and wait for the other games to be completed. Miami will play a week from Monday against the Saints.