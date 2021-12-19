Miami Dolphins take lead with Christian Wilkins touchdown catch from Tua!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have played a nearly perfect second half and now, Christian Wilkins is getting into the action catching his first NFL touchdown.
Miami’s go ahead touchdown drive was set up by gritty runs from Duke Johnson who has two TDs on the day and a crazy run by Tua Tagovailoa that ran over a defender instead of sliding. A pass interference on DeVante Parker put the ball on the one yard line.
Tua dropped back and threw the pass to Christian Wilkins who lined up in the offensive backfield. The big man caught the ball in the end zone and then leaped into the first row of the seats to celebrate.
Miami took over the game in the second half on both sides of the ball but there is still over 12 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter and the Dolphins are only holding a seven point lead.
Still, for now, the Dolphins defense is playing 100% better than they did in the first half. As I write this the Jets are now moving on Miami.
With a short lead, the Dolphins need to play flawless in the final minutes to avoid allowing the Jets back into the game.
Again, as I write this, Miami’s defense sacks Zach Wilson and stripped him to recover the ball and give Miami’s offense another shot at extending their lead over their division rival.
It will be an interesting post-game locker room if the Dolphins win and Wilkins will get a lot of play from the media.