Nothing surprising about the Miami Dolphins inactive players list
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are now only an hour and change away from taking on the New York Jets in Miami but we get our first look at who will not be playing.
We knew earlier today that Jevon Holland would not be active. He managed to get COVID cleared in time to play but has a non-COVID related illness that will now keep him out of the lineup today, according to multiple reports.
Adam Shaheen might have been able to go if this were a playoff game but the Dolphins felt it best to keep him inactive again this week. There is no rush to get him back on the field. With Shaheen out, it gives rookie Hunter Long more snap counts, at least you would think.
While the names of Trill Williams, John Jenkins, and Will Parks are all not surprising round-outs to the list, the Dolphins will be rolling with Noah Igbinoghene today who makes another rare appearance on game day.
The Dolphins wide receiver group will not have Jaylen Waddle or Will “My finger will never heal” Fuller, but they will have DeVante Parker, Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, and recent PS addition Tommylee Lewis.
For the Jets, Michael Carter was cleared to play and will make his first start in three games after injuring his ankle, but Elijah Moore will remain on the COVID list and sit out today’s game.
Running backs La’Mical Perine and Ty Johnson will sit out as will cornerback Isaiah Dunn. Former Dolphins Shaq Lawson will sit out and Tim Ward and tackle George Fant will round out their inactive list.