Jevon Holland out as Miami Dolphins prep for Jets today at HRS
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are at Hard Rock Stadium today to face the Jets and they will not have Jevon Holland back even after he cleared COVID.
We already knew that Jaylen Waddle was going to be out today with a COVID listing but we thought we would have Jevon Holland back. The Dolphins downgraded him to “OUT” this morning with a non-football related illness.
The top rookie defensive player and the top rookie wide receiver will be missed but this is where others need to step up. Jaelan Phillips will continue to try and put a big stamp on his rookie season as he has at least a half-sack in the last five games and multiple sacks in the last two games alone.
Miami will turn to Brandon Jones in the secondary to take over for Holland and on offense, Miami will rely on a combination of players. Albert Wilson should see a lot of touches today.
Miami’s defense is still relatively intact and that could prove the difference in the game. Miami’s offense is going to need to score points, hello Captain Obvious, but the defense is the key. Zach Wilson is inconsistent and has struggled under pressure this year. Miami has to force him to make mistakes to give the offense good field position.
Offensively, this is a chance for Tua to continue showcasing that he is the real deal. He has played almost every game of his career without all of his receivers healthy so today will be no different. He has to maximize his use of Mike Gesicki and the other tight ends as well as the receivers that will suit up.
The thing is simply this, if the Dolphins believe that they are a playoff football team, then they need to be able to beat a team like the Jets without a couple of starters. Something they failed to do against the Falcons and Jaguars.