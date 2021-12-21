Jakeem Grant leaves Miami Dolphins and makes Pro Bowl for Bears
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have watched a lot of players leave their team and find success elsewhere and with them comes bitter tastes. Not with Jakeem Grant.
Jakeem Grant was paid a little too much for what he did with the Dolphins. He was inconsistent as a wide receiver but electric as a returner. When Grant reworked his contract and reduced his salary this year, the writing was on the wall that his time in Miami would be coming to an end soon.
That “soon” become the NFL trade deadline. Grant was traded to the Bears for a 6th round draft pick and while fans were expecting it and even wanting it, no one really wished him to have a bad season. In fact, most hoped he would find a bump in his career. Grant is that kind of guy. He is someone you just have to like.
The NFL is rolling out Pro Bowl names ahead of Wednesdays official reveal and Grant is one of two Bears that will be part of the after season game. Ironically, Grant exited Monday nights game against the Vikings with a concussion.
Grant has played 10 games for the Bears this year and he boasts a 14.6 yards per return. He has one touchdown as a punt returner. In the kicking game, he has 20 returns for 487 yards on the season averaging 24.4 yards per return.
It is unclear if any of the Dolphins players will get named to the Pro Bowl and typically we wouldn’t be applauding former players who leave but Grant always gave his best in Miami and it is good to see him getting some recognition.