Miami Dolphins unsung players shine as win streak hits six
By George Keim
The Miami Dolphins continued their winning streak after a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets. The Dolphins current six game winning streak is second only to Kansas City’s seven game winning streak.
The Dolphins went into last week’s game without several key members of the team including two of their best players in Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland who were placed on the Covid 19 reserve list earlier in the week. The team once again asked some unsung players to step up and today we will look at three players who stepped their game up.
Duke Johnson – Running Back – This one was an obvious choice. To say the bar was set low is an understatement. The Dolphins running game has been anemic this season. Many fans thought Myles Gaskin was going to take the next step and be an adequate running back in this offense. Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case. The Dolphins running back room was hit hard last week with COVID as Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Philip Lindsay all found themselves on the COVID Reserve list. Gaskin and Ahmed came off the list late in the week but missed the entire week of practice, because of that the backfield was turned over to Duke Johnson. Johnson was called up from the practice squad and made the most of his opportunity by carrying the ball 22 times for 107 yds and 2 touchdowns. This was the first 100 yard game of Johnson’s seven year career as well as his first multi-touchdown game. Johnson also caught a pass for another 20 yards. Johnson ran hard all day long, consistently finishing his runs by falling forward. Johnson’s performance led to Miami signing him to the 53 man active roster for the remainder of the season.
Brandon Jones – Safety – Many wouldn’t consider Jones to be an unsung player but his play this season has been overshadowed by the play of rookie Jevon Holland. Jones had missed the previous two games with an elbow injury so his return was just in time as Holland found himself on the COVID reserve list. Jones’ presence was felt throughout the game. Jones was second on the team with six tackles (4 solo, 2 asst). He notched a tackle for a loss as well as a quarterback sack while giving up just 24 yards in pass coverage. Jones continues to improve in his second season.
Zach Sieler – Defensive End – Sieler is only unsung because he doesn’t come with the resume of a high round draft pick. Everyone knows the story. Drafted in the 7th round by Baltimore and signed from their practice squad by Miami in 2019. Sieler is another glue guy. He is part of the defensive line rotation who consistently makes plays when given reps. Against the Jets Sieler put numbers in many of the stat columns. Three total tackles (2 solo, 1 asst.), one sack, one quarterback hit, one pass defensed, and one very big forced fumble. Sieler is another of a long list of Dolphins players who have made the most of their opportunities and is someone I think most fans would love to see as a part of this team going forward.
Fans should continue to get behind guys like this, guys who do what the team asks/needs, shows up each and every week and always makes the most of the reps they are given. I can’t wait to see who becomes the next unsung “hero”.