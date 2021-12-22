Stephen Ross should restructure Brian Flores’ contract
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross should give head coach Brian Flores a contract with the incentive included of early wins in a season to pay a bonus.
This is the third season in a row, where the Miami Dolphins have gotten off to a slow start. The first year started 0-7, the second 1-3, which wasn’t that bad looking at the competition. This season started 1-7 again.
There is no excuses for having slow starts every season. There is no rhyme or reason for it also, although there is some far-fetched rumors of having early games as an extension of preseason.
This wild notion would fit better with a team like the New England Patriots. Not any team that struggles every season just to make the playoffs. Win’s are far too valuable for that. If this is the Patriots way, Flores should hold off for now.
There are three ways a season could play out with the same amount of wins. The most boring one would be just to be mediocre. The second would be to start off strong and then Peter out all together. What we are seeing now is the third one, and probably the most exciting.
Let’s not call it a comeback and start the season correctly. The season is too short to be playing around, there are a few extra games but it’s still too close to chance.
Just stick to the plan and be that powerhouse, perennial playoff team, that everyone envisioned, when this all started.