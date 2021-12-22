The Miami Dolphins are sending only one player to the Pro Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will only have one representative in the Pro Bowl this year as Xavien Howard was voted in for the third time. Miami could have sent more.
Howard is deserving but the Dolphins could have had a few other players that would have been worthy. Jaylen Waddle leads all rookie receivers in receptions but it was Ja’Marr Chase that got the rookie nod.
To be fair, Chase has over 1,000 yards on 20 less receptions and has double digit TDs compared to Waddle’s four. Still, Waddle would have been a good addition to the roster and it would have been a great nod to a player who is having a record breaking season.
Christian Wilkins is another player that could have had his name called. Wilkins problem is that he played for a Dolphins defense that didn’t play well most of the season.
It is clear that the Dolphins players suffered from a bad start. 1-7 doesn’t really get many accolades thrown their way. Still, the Pro Bowl has been a popularity contest for years and while the NFL has invited fans to cast their votes which can be done multiple times. Those fans, while only counting a portion of the actual votes, can drive up a players name that in some cases shouldn’t even be considered.
Regardless, it is still an honor for many players and is a nice financial bonus to their salary. The Dolphins? They need to get better before they start sending four and five players to the game and that might come sooner rather than later. Jaelan Phillips, Raekwon Davis, and Jevon Holland are a few other players that could be on that roster in the coming years.