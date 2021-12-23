Miami Dolphins may not face New Orleans top QBs after COVID designations
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins will not play until Monday night when they face the Saints but they may also not be playing against the team’s top two quarterbacks.
There were some rumblings throughout the day that New Orleans Saints were going to have a bunch of players placed on the Covid list. First, Trevor Sieman was put on it a few hours ago. Okay, not a huge deal concerning the Miami Dolphins’ chances of beating them on Monday night. But like with all Covid cases, you start to immediately think about the other players that belong to that group. Sure enough, people’s assumptions were validated. Taysom Hill was placed on the reserve/Covid list.
First off, I hope that Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are feeling alright and that they aren’t too affected by any of this. Secondly and more selfishly, this is a major break for the Dolphins. I don’t think that Taysom Hill is that good of a quarterback, but he’s far more dangerous than Ian Book(really hope I didn’t just jinx us with that comment).
I would have loved to have seen the Miami Dolphins go up against the New Orleans Saints at full strength, but like the schedule, list of teams, and quarterbacks the Dolphins have beaten to get to 500, you can only control what you can control. If the Dolphins have to travel to the Big Easy and beat an Ian Book-led Saints team by pressuring the Notre Dame product to the point that he explodes, then so be it.
And for the Chris Simms and McIntyres of the world that are going to line up all the obvious and played out excuses for why the Dolphins are on this winning streak, such as the opponents they’ve played and now the Saints players coming down with Covid, they can go kick rocks. When the Dolphin’s running back room got messed up due to Covid and Miami lost Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland last week, nobody said “oh those poor Dolphins.” When the Dolphins lost their starting quarterback earlier in the year, nobody in the media was saying “what an unfortunate situation for the Dolphins.” So forgive me for not feeling too bad about the Saints having some protocol misfortune.
Now, this is in no way means the Dolphins are a shoo-in to win on Monday night. Their chance of winning certainly has risen but let’s not act like we’re dealing with a team that can play as they did against the Jets in the first half and will eventually just flip the switch and everything will work out. That’s not how this team works as history has shown us.
Miami needs to come out and release the hounds Mr. Burns style once again and not let Ian Book get into any kind of a rhythm. They need to know where Alvin Kamara is at all times and have a plan for him. Offensively, they need to be as sharp as humanly possible because you know that defense is telling themselves that they are the ones that have to win this game for their team. You can Cameron Jordan and the gang is going to look to show the league that they can beat the hottest team in the league without their starting quarterback.
I realize we’re all just about penciling in 8-7 for the Dolphins. I know we’re all salivating at the chance of squaring off against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans in two weeks. We and more importantly the players and coaches can’t overlook the New Orleans Saints. I’m sure that Flores is preaching that to his team right now.
Man alive, I can’t wait until Monday night. Happy Festivus to all.