Miami Dolphins offense must be the star on Monday night against Saints
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense will need to be the standout unit on Monday night against the Saints if Miami has any chance of winning the game.
New is circulating that both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID list making their status for the game unknown. Both players could be activated prior to the game and the Dolphins need to prepare for that possibility or the potential of facing rookie 3rd string QB Ian Book. Regardless of who starts for the Saints, the Dolphins defense is going to have to contain the QB and Alvin Kamara.
While the defense needs to play at their current level, it is the offense that might face the biggest challenge and thus, becomes the most important unit on the field.
The Dolphins offensive line is playing much better than they did earlier in the season but Jesse Davis is still an issue and the Saints defensive front shut down the Tampa Bay offense and Tom Brady completely last week.
New Orleans’ defensive front can be imposing. They have had their share of bad games this year, just like the Dolphins, but when they are at their best, they are near impossible to score on. Ask Tom Brady who pitched fits on the sideline during the game last week.
Tua Tagovailoa is going to need to be far better than he was last week and the Dolphins running game is going to need to be what it was last Sunday. Effective and efficient.
Miami will have Jaylen Waddle back and the receiver unit may be the healthiest it has been all year. Miami should have all of their receivers except Will Fuller.
The key to this game will be the game plan that is put in place by Miami’s OCs and then the execution of that plan. If the Dolphins offense can put up around 25 points, they will have a good shot at pulling out a win but the offensive line will need to play one of their best on Monday night.