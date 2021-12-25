Miami Dolphins to face Drew Brees Monday? No but not for a lack of trying
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will potentially face a depleted New Orleans Saints roster due to COVID but that hasn’t stopped the Saints from trying some Christmas miracle.
According to a report, the Saints tried and so far have failed to lure Drew Brees out of the broadcast booth and out of retirement to play in Monday nights game against the Dolphins.
The story, by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, which is behind a pay-to-view wall, is hinting that the Saints attempted to lure the future Hall of Fame quarterback back onto the field.
New Orleans, for now, will potentially be without starting quarterback Taysom Hill and back up quarterback Trevor Siemian who both landed on the COVID list earlier this week. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book will be making his NFL debut against the Dolphins.
Making matters worse, two of the Saints starting offensive lineman will also be out of the game due to COVID.
There is a lot that can change over the next 48 hours. Both quarterbacks were vaccinated according to reports and with new rules in place for players testing positive who have been vaccinated, both could be activated by Monday afternoon ahead of the game.
Miami is relatively healthy and were able to get both Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle back this week. Waddle missed last weeks game on the COVID list and Holland missed the game after being activated for a non-COVID related illness.
The next couple of days will play out and the Dolphins will need to be ready to play whomever the quarterback is and they need to prepare for all three. They don’t, however, need to prepare for Drew Brees.