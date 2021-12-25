Miami Dolphins likely to face competition for unneeded Deshaun Watson
By Brian Miller
Deshaun Watson ruled the Miami Dolphins pre-trade deadline chatter. It was supposed to be a foregone conclusion but instead, nothing.
Miami should probably not have pursued Watson like they did and it was a public nightmare for the team and for the fans. Ironically, knock on wood, the Dolphins haven’t lost since the deadline passed.
Trading for Watson was going to be expensive. Probably in the neighborhood of three first round picks and more. Now, it will likely cost them more should they decide that come March, they want to chase him again.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Cleveland Browns may enter the Watson pursuit, joining both the Dolphins and Panthers.
Cleveland is looking to potentially upgrade from Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has been inconsistent in Cleveland but are the Browns really looking to move on from the QB?
Breer says that the Browns being involved is more of an educated guess than anything he has heard.
This off-season is going to be an interesting one for quarterbacks. There are several potential free agents that will be big in an open market.
Aaron Rodgers will be a free agent and it is unclear if he will return to Green Bay despite the fact that he and the team have made amends. In Seattle, Russell Wilson could be a free agent as could Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.
Add Watson into this mix and it could be a crazy March. The good news is that Miami is finding they have a quality quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami needs to commit to him and forget about the others out there. Is Tua “the” guy? Maybe or maybe not but in the next three weeks we will find out a lot more as Miami plays three teams that are much better than they have played since the Ravens.