Miami Dolphins watching Christmas day games closely
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are spending Christmas with family while preparing for their game on Monday night, but today, they will also be watching what happens in the NFL.
Two games are being played today and one has considerable importance to the Dolphins right now. The Cleveland Browns will play the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins are sitting in the 11th seed and the Browns are tied with them at 7 wins. A loss today will give the Dolphins an opportunity to move ahead of the Browns without the worry of tie breaking procedures.
One of the hottest teams in the NFL right now are the Indianapolis Colts and tonight, they will face an angry Arizona Cardinal team that lost last week to the Lions. With that loss, the Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot and lost ground in the race for the top seed in the NFC. That belongs to the Packers now.
The Colts are sitting at 8 wins and the Dolphins could emerge from the weekend tied with them. Although the Colts beat Miami earlier in the year, head to head tie-breaking procedures only apply if the teams are in the same division or the tie is strictly between those two teams. If a 3rd team is also involved in the tie, then head to head is only in play if all three teams played each other or one team beat both other teams.
We are still three weeks away from really knowing what all will go into the tie breaking stuff and next week should become a lot clearer. That being said, the Dolphins must win on Monday night against the Saints or it won’t likely matter.