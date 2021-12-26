Miami Dolphins family loses one of its biggest fans, Bill Hetrick
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fan base loves to argue about football, debate whether or not Tua Tagovailoa or Deshaun Watson is better for the team but when it comes to real life, there is no debate. Dolphins fans may argue but they are also family.
Last week, the Dolphins fan community lost longtime Dolphins fan Bill Hetrick. Hetrick became a Dolphins fan way back in 1970. A couple of days before he passed, his wife took over his Twitter account to let his friends know that he was going to meet the lord. Two days later, he passed away.
Fans have been leaving messages on his social media account and prayers for his wife and family since the news broke that he wasn’t going to be with us long.
The Dolphins community is saddened by the news of course. Bill and I never had a lot of conversations one on one but we communicated from time to time and laughed at some of the takes. It isn’t easy to lose someone at this time of year. It is something I know from personal experience.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we are happy to know that their faith is getting them through this tough time. His wife Marilyn posted that his life long dream was to meet God and for those of us who have had interaction with him know that he very much is doing just that.
Rest in peace Bill and may you look down upon the Dolphins with a smile.