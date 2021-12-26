Miami Dolphins watch perfect Sunday of early games unfold
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins needed a lot of things to happen to make the playoffs only a couple of weeks ago. Today, Miami may end up controlling their own fate.
While the Dolphins must take care of the Saints on Monday night, the path to the post season may very well be in their hands. After starting the season 1-7 it is hard to believe that Miami may control their own destiny. It isn’t official yet but it could be by the time Monday night arrives.
The biggest game Miami was watching was the Bills and Patriots where New England held the AFC East and the Bills were looking to move into first place. The Patriots hung around but the Bills were too much and without the weather allowing the Patriots to run the ball and not rely on Mac Jones, the Bills were able to hold on.
The Bills winning moves them into first place with the Falcons and Jets remaining. The Patriots, now 9-6 play the Jaguars next week and then the season finale against the Dolphins. If Miami wins out the Dolphins and Patriots will end tied for the season with 10 wins and Miami would own the head-to-head advantage.
Entering today, Miami desperately needed the Bills to win but they were gifted another big victory when the Bengals knocked the Ravens down and in doing so, the Ravens may not be able to make the playoffs. Miami owns the tie breaking head to head against the Ravens.
If the Bills and Bengals winning were not enough, the Dolphins got a big Christmas gift from the Houston Texans. The Texans blew out the Chargers 41-29 in a game that included a pick 6 from Justin Herbert.
The loss took the Chargers out of the 6th seed in the playoff picture at least for now. The Steelers, who play the Chiefs today, are in the 7th seed.
All of this is great for Miami but the Dolphins still need to win on Monday night and again the next two weeks but what looked like a long shot a month ago, might very well be sitting in their laps.