Miami Dolphins work now begins with playoffs in their own hands
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don’t have to wait and see what other teams do in the final two weeks of the season. If they want to go to the playoffs, they simply need to win.
Sunday’s games played out with the Chargers, Patriots, Ravens, and Steelers all losing. It opened the door for Miami to take control of what happens at the end of the season and now, the real work begins.
It isn’t as hard to win games when you feel as though you have nothing to play for. Play when no one thinks you can win. Win when everyone doesn’t believe in you. Now, the Dolphins will face a tough stretch of three games and winning out will secure them a post season birth.
Miami of course needs to first beat the Saints. That will put the Dolphins in the 7th seed. Next week they will face the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. If they win both it will set up a final week 18 match up with the Patriots in what very well will be a “win and you’re in” situation.
It is crazy to believe that the Dolphins started the season 1-7 losing seven straight after beating the Patriots in the opening week of football. No team in NFL history has ever started 1-7 and made the playoffs. Is destiny on their side?
If the Dolphins do the impossible there should be little question as to who the Coach of the Year should be. Two months ago Dolphins fans, including this site, questioned whether Chris Grier and Brian Flores were the right combination of coach and G.M. Now fans are talking awards.
Today, everything aligned for the Dolphins but now, they can’t hope someone else does their job, they have to do their job. And win.