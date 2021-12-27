Miami Dolphins can’t lose to New Orleans M.A.S.H unit but if they do…
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are facing the Saints in a little over an hour and if they can’t beat them tonight, they have no business being in playoff talks, or maybe even the NFL.
Everyone is saying that the Miami Dolphins can’t lose that this is a game that Miami will run away with and maybe they will but I guarantee you no one is telling the Saints players that they can’t win. In fact, I would venture to guess they are being told the exact opposite.
The Saints have added so many players off the street in the last two days that the team is literally a M.A.S.H unit. Both quarterbacks are out, the two top tackles are out, defensive players are out, it is a complete and utter mess. Ian Book, a rookie will make his first NFL start tonight.
Earlier, some believed that the league should force the Saints to forfeit in keeping with the rule outlines that were put in place at the start of the season. That didn’t happen. Now we have to wonder if the Saints will give the Dolphins COVID after tonight’s game.
Miami has to win this game if they want to stay in the playoff chase. On Sunday, everything fell into place and opened the door for Miami to control their own fate but that starts tonight.
With the Saints currently in the situation that they are in, the Dolphins should be able to take advantage but the question is will they? This isn’t a game Miami can afford to overlook.
If Miami can’t win this game and win it handily, they shouldn’t be in the playoff chase and next year they will be absolutely destroyed by Tennessee.
Miami was supposed to walk over the Jaguars, they lost. They lost to a banged up Falcons team as well and narrowly beat the Jets and Texans.
Miami will have only three players inactive for tonight’s game. Trill Williams, Salvon Ahmed, and John Jenkins. For the Saints, only Terron Armsead will be out. The Saints activated 14 players for tonights game due to all the COVID placements.