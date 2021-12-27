Miami Dolphins defense welcomes Book to NFL, Saints D welcomes Tua
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a battle for their playoff lives tonight against the New Orleans Saints and their depleted team and Miami is barely hanging on.
Miami opened the game with a stalled offensive drive but the Dolphins defense quickly welcomed Ian Book to the league with a pick six on third down. Nik Needham took the ball and practically walked into the endzone.
The Dolphins have harassed Book throughout the first half with three sacks and the interception but the Saints offense did manage to move the ball deep enough into the Dolphins red zone for a field goal.
For the Dolphins offense, it has been hell in New Orleans. The Saints defensive front has been crushing Miami’s offensive line who has been called for several holding calls. The Saints have sacked Tua Tagovailoa three times and Miami’s offense has managed to generate only three points on the evening so far.
Miami’s offense has been trying to run the ball against the Saints who are stacking the line of scrimmage and taking away Miami’s quick passing attack. Tua has played well enough when given the time and has not made any mistakes…yet.
With the score 10-3 and the Saints getting the ball back in to start the second half, the Dolphins defense is going to have to be the unit that plays lights out and keeps Miami in this game. If the defense begins to struggle, and so far they have not, this game will be hard for Miami to get back into it if they fall behind.
It’s a close game on Monday night with a lot riding on the outcome.