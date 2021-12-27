Miami Dolphins make it 7 in a row on their way to NFL history
By Brian Miller
No team in NFL history has had a 7 game winning streak and a 7 game losing streak in the same season. The Miami Dolphins are now that team.
It isn’t really something you want to be known for or a record you want to achiever but considering that the Dolphins started 1-7 losing seven straight, the turnaround is impressive and needed. Downing the Saints in New Orleans tonight, the Dolphins are now in the playoff picture.
With tonights win, the Dolphins now hold the final Wild Card spot in the NFL playoff picture. This after being all but mathematically eliminated two months ago.
Tonights win against a depleted Saints roster included two interceptions of rookie QB Ian Book and eight sacks on the young quarterback. This following a six sack week against the Jets last week.
The Dolphins held one of the best running backs in the NFL, Alvin Kamara to just 57 yards rushing and seven receiving yards. They terrorized Book the entire game. Miami picked him off for a pick 6 on the second pass of Book’s career.
Offensively the Dolphins struggled against a top defensive front that was full strength on the line but ran with backups at linebacker. Miami tried to run the ball but couldn’t find any consistency.
Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with over 90% passer rating and threw one touchdown and one interception. He completed 19 of 26 for 198 yards.
Jaylen Waddle on the night caught 10 passes and moved into the 2nd all-time spot for receptions by a rookie now trailing Anquan Boldin by only six receptions. He came up eight yards shy of another 100 yard receiving day.
The win by Miami sets up a chance for more history in the next two weeks. Miami will face the Titans in Nashville next week and then the Patriots at home. If Miami pulls off the upset in Tennessee, they will face the Patriots for the last playoff spot.