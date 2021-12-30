NFL round one mock draft: Miami Dolphins go offensive line
By Pablo Rosero
As the calendar year ends, the Miami Dolphins land much-needed offensive line help in the first full first round 2022 NFL draft mock of the season.
The Dolphins have completely turned around their season after drafting the COVID-stricken New Orleans Saints. After starting the season with a 1-7 record and losing seven in a row, the Phins were able to completely turn it around and win seven in a row, becoming the first team in NFL history to do so.
Many fans are calling it weak competition after having only beaten one team with a winning record during the streak, but the reality is that you can only beat the teams you pay.
Miami Dolphins are the “Great Pretenders” in hunt for a playoff spot
The Miami Dolphins are not a very good football team, at least not good enough to be a legit contender for the playoffs. Especially in the minds of ESPN.
With two weeks left, the team will need to prove to themselves that they can beat any level of competition. The Dolphins will visit the 10-win Tennessee Titans, before ending the season against the New England Patriots at home. Both of these games are must-win games if the Dolphins hope to make the playoffs. Currently sitting at the seven-seed, the team will need to win no matter what else could happen.
However, the seven-game win streak has shown some of the team’s biggest holes. The lack of a run game and struggles on the offensive line are the key two that the team must solve.
In this mock draft, we take a look at the entire league before the end of the calendar year and see where each team could currently improve.
*Note: These are not the final league rankings and draft standings are bound to change.
**Note: This mock draft was done using NFLMockdraftdatabase’s simulator and rankings.