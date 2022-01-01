Miami Dolphins look to rally for post season but Ryan Tannehill in the way
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will usher in their 2022 with the biggest game so far this year, a date with Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.
It is a very simple scenario for the Dolphins. Beat the Titans and stay alive to face the Patriots a week later for a playoff spot. Lose and next week likely won’t matter. For the Titans, just as much is on the line and while they won’t have Derek Henry, their offense is quite potent.
Currently, the Titans are the 2nd team in the AFC and can still theoretically catch the Chiefs for the number one seed. While that likely won’t happen, they are still holding on to a thin division lead and a win this week will seal the AFC South in their favor but the Colts are one game behind.
Ryan Tannehill, despite the constant deluge of booing and media negativity, left Miami after giving everything he had for the organization. His trade to the Titans was exactly what he needed. The Titans may be far better with Henry leading the offense but Tannehill is a perfect fit for their scheme.
Now, the Dolphins will have to beat their old quarterback if they want to have a shot at the post season. Tannehill is one of the top QBs in the league, when everything around him is clicking, this year but he isn’t without his problems too. He has been an excellent late game quarterback but can make mistakes and the Dolphins defense is going to have to make that happen.
One area that the Dolphins have to take over is in pass rushing. Miami’s defense leads the league in sacks with 45, Ryan Tannehill has been sacked 45 times this year second only to Joe Burrow. This is the area that Miami can take over the game.
With constant pressure on Tannehill, the Dolphins can force him to throw bad passes and their secondary has once again turned into one of the best this year. Miami should find opportunities to take the ball away and they will need the offense to take advantage and put points on the board.
Tannehill is a game managing QB and he does it well. He isn’t going to light up the scoreboard all that often, to date, he has 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. That isn’t close to being elite but make no mistake, Tannehill is perfect in the Titans system and can and will make plays both with his arm and legs.