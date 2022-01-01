Why this could be the last two weeks we see Mike Gesicki
By Brian Miller
Mike Gesicki will be a free agent when March rolls around and the Miami Dolphins will need to make a decision on his future. It may not go like the fans want.
For the Dolphins it is a matter of moving money around and shifting their needs. Mike Gesicki is a solid pass catching tight end but the problem for the Dolphins is that they have set the precedent that they don’t use him as a tight end. Mike Gesicki himself doesn’t consider himself a tight end.
So will Mike Gesicki want TE or WR money when he sits down to talk about a new contract?
That is the part we don’t know about, yet. So far, to the best of our knowledge, the Dolphins haven’t had any serious talks with him. At least nothing that has been leaked to the public.
Gesicki isn’t going to be cheap and should bring in around $12 million a year depending on how a contract is structured. For the Dolphins, money doesn’t immediately come to mind as a problem. They are expected to have more available cap space than any other team but they also have a lot of holes needing to be filled.
Miami has to address the offensive line issues that have plagued them this year. That means upgrading at least one of the tackle positions and maybe one of the guard positions as well.
Miami also has an Emmanuel Ogbah situation. He wants to stay in Miami for the rest of his career and the Dolphins would be smart to sign Ogbah. Quality defensive ends are hard to find and Ogbah is a really good fit in the Brian Flores scheme.
At wide receiver, there are also holes. Miami overspent on Will Fuller and have not received the production from several other receivers. In fact, the entire offense is basically Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, and whoever rotates at running back, and the run game is not very good.
When you add up all the improvements that are needed, Gesicki is a player that Miami may look at as expendable. He doesn’t fit the traditional tight end role with what Miami is doing right now and the Dolphins drafted Hunter Long who many expect to replace him.
Miami should try and sign Gesicki but the question is can they? They won’t want to overpay him as a receiver and Gesicki is not going to want to be paid like at tight end. If this process unfolds like this, Mike Gesicki will play his last two games as a Miami Dolphins player unless they make the playoffs.