Miami Dolphins blowing the chance at the post season in ugly fashion
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins entered the day in the final playoff spot with a chance to set up a big week 18 game to get in, they are blowing it.
In Tennessee the Dolphins and Titans have gone into the half and unless another Music City Miracle can take place in Miami’s favor, the Dolphins season will effectively come to an end in 30 minutes of play. If there is anything uglier than the constant rain and cold, it is the Dolphins offense and their quarterback.
Miami started off well enough, driving down the field but stalling at the 50 yard line. Both teams traded punts on their first five combined drives. Then Tua Tagovailoa fumbled the ball untouched and the Titans recovered allowing them to add three to an already 7 point game.
The Titans have had decent field position for much of the game and Dolphins punter Michael Palardy has not been able to flip the field. His punting today has not bee good. Then again, Tua Tagovailoa is playing one of his worst games.
Tagovailoa’s passes have been consistently off the mark, he has fumbled twice, and came close to throwing two interceptions. The fact that Miami is only down by 14 is a testament to the defense that has spent a lot of time on the field.
The Titans are showing the Dolphins that they are not as good as they think they are and the media who has dogged Miami over the seven game win streak are smiling at the fact the Dolphins are not putting up a fight against the Titans.
With a win, the Titans will clinch the AFC South and knock the Dolphins out of the playoff chase. Miami has two quarters left to show what they can do and then execute it. Tua has to get out of his own head and they need to be consistent on offense. So far the play calling hasn’t made much sense but as Tua has faltered, it isn’t much of a surprise.
The season for Miami hinges on how well Tua can turn it around in the second half and it doesn’t look good at this point.