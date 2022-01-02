Miami Dolphins waiting on Los Angeles for their playoff fate
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not officially eliminated from the playoffs but, again, they are down to their final 30 minutes of life.
In order for the Dolphins to remain in the playoff chase they need the Chargers to lose to the Broncos. The Broncos, much like the Dolphins earlier today, have opted to not show up and the Chargers lead 17-0 at the half. It is like a mirror of what the Dolphins managed to do today.
A win by Denver will keep the Dolphins now slim playoff hopes alive with one week left to play but a loss will send Miami back home with no hope and no need for prayers. The Cleveland Browns slim hopes would also die as well.
Miami had their shot earlier, they controlled their fate but instead, they will likely sit back and watch a Mac Jones led Patriots team head to the post season again. The Patriots and Bills both clinched spots in the playoffs. Both have 10 wins on the season and the Dolphins can only hope to knock the Patriots out of a division win next weekend.
The season was a microcosm of everything that was wrong with this team and at the same time, everything that could be right. Mid-season changes to how the defense was going to operate led to a seven game winning streak but had they played all year under that same type of fervor, they likely would not be waiting for the outcome of a week 17 game after losing control.
The offense is and has been a completely different story.