Miami Dolphins win streak and season crash against Titans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins win streak of seven games came to a crashing end along with their season as they Dolphins lost to the Titans in ugly fashion.
Later tonight, and tomorrow, the media will have a field day ripping Miami’s win streak and the play of Tua Tagovailoa. They will pump their fists and shake their fingers with big smiles across their faces as they remind you they were right about this team and their quarterback all along.
As fans, we will have little to say to defend either one of them. They played horribly and Tua Tagovailoa played worse.
Yes, the Dolphins offensive line wasn’t very good again and the receivers dropped a lot of passes, and the Titans defense played a perfect scheme but Tagovailoa just plain sucked. His passes were off target much of the afternoon and he wasn’t on the same page often with his receivers.
While Tua was horrible, the play calling was a joke as well. Miami ran trick plays that went nowhere, one a pass by Mike Gesicki into triple coverage, another that ended with a fumble by Tua. This as opposed to just moving the ball down field. Something that worked when they didn’t try to get cute.
Miami’s offense is going to need an overhaul after the season. There is no question about it.
Defensively, the Dolphins were gashed by the Titans 2nd rated running game but it was only a matter of time considering the team’s offense couldn’t stay on the field long enough to give them a rest.
With the loss, Miami’s chances of making the post season are all but mathematically eliminated, they could be by the time the rest of the games end today. Miami needed to win out but couldn’t pull out an improbable victory.
On to the off-season officially after next weeks game against the Patriots.