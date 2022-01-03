Miami Dolphins go from 1-7 to playoff contender, it was a fun year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins season is over but that doesn’t mean it was a horrible year. It just had horrible moments. Overall, going from 1-7 to 8-8 is still amazing.
Miami’s slow start is what doomed the season. Losses to the Jaguars and Falcons stand out. A loss to the Raiders in a game they should have won, stands out. Miami should have been able to beat the Colts in what was a close game for most of the day.
The commonality between them all was the ineffective offense and defense that wasn’t playing up to their capability. The defense turned it around and made it exciting but the offense only was able to do enough not lose during the seven game winning streak.
Fans, rightfully so, are disappointed with the outcome. They should be. Miami shouldn’t have lost three of those games and even one of those games could have put Miami in the playoffs.
It is easy to dwell on the season and be upset. We should be upset. The Dolphins blew a perfect opportunity because they played bad to start the year and while we praise Brian Flores for turning it all around, the reality is he also is to blame for the seven game losing streak.
There is plenty of blame to go around this year but the reality is, the Dolphins made this season fun. They made it exciting. There were great moments like Christian Wilkins touchdown or Robert Hunts illegal reception.
Crowds increased over the season and fans found reasons to believe in a season that was otherwise doomed a month and a half in. The Dolphins didn’t give up. They fought together and they won enough to not only climb back into the playoff chase but into the 7th seed, if only for a week.
The season is over, but it was a fun one. We didn’t have to wonder about draft slotting or anything else. We could literally sit back and watch with little expectations, until we got back into it and felt all that stress all over again. Next year? Maybe, maybe not. Miami still has a lot to fix.