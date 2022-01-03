Tua Tagovailoa creates more questions about his future as a franchise QB
By Brian Miller
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Titans and the victory over Denver by San Diego but Tua Tagovailoa is taking a lot of blame.
Al of the blame shouldn’t be shouldered by Tagovailoa but it is clear that his performance on Sunday has left a lot of fans questioning whether or not he is the quarterback of the future. It is not an easy question to answer.
Tua played well most of the year when he was healthy and led the league in completion percentage, slightly over 70. You wouldn’t know that by his performance on Sunday. The fact that Tua played as bad as he did in the biggest game of his young career has left a sour taste and the media has had a field day since. At least some have.
Naturally, the talk of an off-season quarterback acquisition is on a lot of fans’ minds. Will Miami pursue a big name quarterback, the one we have spoken about for months? It is possible. At some point we have to imagine that Brian Flores and Chris Grier could have to make a decision on their own future and whether or not Tua is the quarterback they can win with.
Many fans still believe in Tua and they should. Some quarterbacks take a little while longer to develop and of course, with Tua there are other questions that surround him that are out of his control. Many want to call them excuses, the lack of quality at the receiver position, the play calling, the offensive line play, and a lack of running game are all legitimate concerns but in the end, the quarterback has to make plays.
On Sunday, Tua had the chances to make plays and he didn’t. He made poor throws, he made bad decisions with the ball, and he missed open wide receivers on critical downs. Those are decisions a good quarterback doesn’t make. For Tua, he has been average over the last two and a half weeks and on Sunday, he was at his worst.
If his final weeks were supposed to quiet his critics, Tua did little to nothing to change their minds and in fact, may have lost some of his supporters in the process.