Miami Dolphins: Free Agent running backs to target this offseason
By Pablo Rosero
The first of a three part series where we look at running backs that the Miami Dolphins could target in free agency, the NFL draft, or through trades.
With the Miami Dolphins playoff hopes officially over, it’s time to look ahead into what the team can do to make the playoffs in 2022. Last season the Dolphins faced a similar “win and in” situation where the team was unable to defeat the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins will likely need to fully rebuild or retool their offensive line, but the team will also need to find a solution at the running back position. In the past two seasons the team has relied on the likes of Jordan Howard, Matt Breida, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Phillip Lindsey, and Duke Johnson.
This offseason, the Dolphins main focus should be upgrading at the running back position. Even Najee Harris, a player Miami could have drafted, has had success in his rookie season behind a porous Pittsburgh Steeler offensive line.
With that in mind, the Dolphins could consider multiple free agent options, but rather than going for team friendly deals, the team should go after impact players while they’re still paying for a rookie scale quarterback deal.
The players that will be discussed are scheduled to hit free agency this offseason.