Miami Dolphins didn’t make playoffs for more reasons than Titans loss
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are out of the playoffs but we can’t point to the Titans game as the reason why. There are plenty of other reasons the Dolphins failed.
When looking back on the 2021 season, there will be plenty of highlights that you can point at to say, “yep, that’s one of the reasons”. The Dolphins simply threw this season away long before they faced the Titans on Sunday. They simply climbed back out of the hole they dug.
The 1-7 start is glaring and as we have discussed several times today already, two or three of those games could have gone other ways. Looking back to 2020 and the 10 win season, you could pinpoint games that Miami won on last minute kicks that helped them win those games, this year, they didn’t get that bounce.
Losing a game on a last minute field goal or not getting a pass interference call that should have been called can lose a game but winning teams, consistently winning teams, don’t need those breaks late in the game often. There were 50 minutes of play prior to those final 10 minutes.
Looking back on the Dolphins 2021 season, there is plenty to look at and question. Here are three reasons the Dolphins were likely to miss the post season, before they lost to the Titans.