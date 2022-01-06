Miami Dolphins fix roster issues in latest 2022 NFL mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
With the Miami Dolphins unable to make the NFL playoffs, it is officially mock draft season as all eyes point towards the 2022 NFL Draft and offseason.
After an embarrassing loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Miami Dolphins have seen their second wind knocked out and are now looking towards the future. Realistically they don’t need to look far as the NFL offseason starts on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
The Dolphins have a ton of holes that they’ll need to fill and a lot of questions that need to be answered. The main one, which was evident in the loss to the Titans, is can the Dolphins win with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or does the issue lie with the roster as a whole.
The issue can be both, as the Dolphins offensive line struggled against lower-level competition, but Tagovailoa performed admirably.
The team will get to answer these questions in both free agency and the draft, but if Chris Grier and the scouting department can replicate the early success of the 2021 draft then there is clear upside.
The Dolphins hit on their first three picks with Jaylen Waddle, Jalen Phillips, and Jevon Holland. They will need those players to perform next season as well as they did this season.
However, looking ahead the team will need to fix the trenches in order to have a chance next season
*Note: This mock draft was done using the mock draft simulator from NFLmockdraftdatabase.com