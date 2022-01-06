Miami Dolphins Flores and Grier need one more year, not a new contract
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their coach and general manager in place and that shouldn’t change with the outcome of Sunday’s game but they don’t deserve new contracts.
There have been some who believe that Miami, specifically Stephen Ross, should extend Brian Flores now. Flores will enter the 4th year of a five year deal in 2022. Chris Grier doesn’t get as much fan-love when it comes to contracts.
With a win on Sunday, the Dolphins and Flores will have put together back to back winning seasons for the first time since the 2002 and 2003 seasons when the Dolphins went 9-7 and 10-6. 2003 ended a run of seven seasons above .500. In 2013 and 2014, the Dolphins finished 8-8.
For those hoping to see a coaching change, don’t. Giving up this early, 3 years into a contract, is exactly what the Dolphins problems tend to be.
That being said, there are reasons to want to see one or both of them go. Brian Flores’ inability to land quality assistant coaches is a problem, especially on offense where it seems no one has an idea of what is going on. The offense has been consistently bad since he arrived and there has been little improvement.
Tua Tagovailoa should be the team’s franchise QB but lack of quality coaching is not giving him the direction that he needs and that could lead to his departure.
The entire Deshaun Watson ordeal is not going to go away anytime soon and if the Dolphins do make that trade, without a change in the offensive coaching, Watson isn’t going to save their jobs.
You can’t discount the players that Grier has brought into the organization. Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland all became major players on the roster in their rookie seasons. They should continue to improve.
Free agency has been a problem for Grier and Flores and that needs to change immediately. If the Dolphins fail to make the playoffs next year or find themselves scrapping at the end of the year for other teams to lose so they have a shot, then we can discuss a change but honestly, if a change is made with Flores and Grier, there might also need to be a change with Ross as well.