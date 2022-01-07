Miami Dolphins: Five players to watch in the CFP Championship
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins should keep a close eye on these five players in the College Football Playoffs National Championship between Alabama and Georgia.
With the Dolphins having one game left, a final home game against the New England Patriots, fans have one foot through the door looking towards the NFL draft. With only one NCAA football game left, the team will need to keep a close eye watching Alabama and Georgia, two programs that have churned out NFL players in the past few seasons.
Deciding five players to watch from this game was difficult, there are an absurd amount of NFL draft prospects in this game. However, it comes down to who has 2022 draft eligibility, sorry Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr, but also what the Dolphins need to address this offseason. With that in mind, it also came down to where these players would likely land in the draft and if the team would have a chance to draft them, meaning Evan Neal and Jameson Williams are out of the equation.
The Dolphins should have a vested interest in this game, considering they’ve taken a player from Alabama in the first round the past two seasons. This season, it is possible they go back to Alabama or dip into the extremely talented pool of players from Georgia.
This list does however consider the Dolphins picking from any of the seven rounds.