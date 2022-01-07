Miami Dolphins could tag or tag and trade Mike Gesicki
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have a big decision to make on Mike Gesicki in less than two months but will they actually make a decision that keeps him here?
When the season is over, Mike Gesicki will become a free agent when the NFL league new year begins sometime in March. The Miami Dolphins have several options to keep their top tight end.
- Re-sign him
- Tag him
- Tag him and trade him
- Let him walk
The idea of letting him walk is interesting because in theory, the Dolphins would get compensation in the form of a compensatory pick in the draft. That might sound fine but consider that the Dolphins are likely to be players in the free agent market and any one that they sign would erase that compensation opportunity.
Miami could opt to re-sign him but that will be expensive and could cost the Dolphins WR type money. Gesicki is hardly used as a tight end and he will not likely be asking for TE money. That could be a big turn off for the Dolphins and Chris Grier.
On the other hand, his use as a WR could be a signal that the Dolphins intend to keep him if the price can be worked out and they recognized this last year when they drafted Hunter Long.
Still, it is hard to see Miami spending a lot on Gesicki when there are so many other areas of need. With letting him walk not really being a great option because there would be no compensation for him, tagging him and then trying to trade him makes more sense.
Miami did the same with other players in the past. Now it might be one of the team’s best options, yet again, that gets moved. The Dolphins did this same thing with Jarvis Landry although that was more because of Adam Gases’ ego.
Tagging him could also keep him in Miami for another year but it would be interesting to see how he pushes for a WR designation and he would probably win that.
Regardless, what happens with Gesicki over the next two months is going to be something all fans should keep an eye on. It will be a big part of the off-season conversation.
Not having Gesicki in Miami may not be an ideal thought but it is a real possibility. Tagging him and then trading him may be the only way to get compensation for him.