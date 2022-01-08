Brian Flores is the Miami Dolphins head coach, remember that
“Tua is our quarterback”, that is Brian Flores quote of the year. It’s been said more than few times and we have seen many giphs about this quote. To be honest, I’m over it. But with the offseason unfortunately, one game away for the Miami Dolphins, a new quote might starting emerging.
“Flores is our coach,” this might the line that Chris Grier might be saying at every press conference starting after the Miami Dolphins play the New England Patriots. Its’ kinda funny if you think about it, as media reports have now surfaced that Jim Harbaugh has made it known that there is a desire to come back to the NFL.
Mr. Grier, did you see the reports about Jim Harbaugh – any comments on that, I’m sure this is where Grier would state “Flores is our coach”.
Jim Harbaugh and the Miami Dolphins have been connected for a while. There was the drama full 2011 season, where Stephen Ross and then General Manager Jeff Ireland decided to fly to San Francisco and have a meeting with Jim, although they had then Head Coach Tony Sparano signed, in Davie preparing for the 2011 season. Jeff Ireland basically stabbed one of his best friends in the back and the owner of the Miami Dolphins made it clear he wanted a Michigan man leading his team.
Fast forward to present day, and Coach Flores has had three years to build something special in Miami and hasn’t made it to the playoffs yet. To his credit, Flores took over a team that was laughable – no clear lack of talent, a waste of draft capital and a salary cap that was maxed out with over priced players or players playing on different teams.
Flores first year showed that players wanted to work with him, which led to an offseason free agent signing class that was supposed to turn the page for the Dolphins previous mistakes. Coach Flores was able to produce his first 10 win season, which usually translates to a playoff appearance, however, the Dolphins were once again on the outside looking in.
Jim Harbaugh had a season for the ages this past year. He led his team to a top 4 finish and got the Ohio State monkey off his back. However, like all other coaches outside of the SEC, he fully understands how difficult it is to win against those teams, which might be why he’s not thinking about the NFL again.
Harbaugh is an offensive minded coach, something that the Dolphins desperately need. Stephen Ross loves Michigan and there are direct ties to this that might make sense, after all the dust settles, but for now, I am sure this will be a question that Chris Grier and Stephen Ross will have to answer anytime a microphone is presented to them. Will Ross be honest this time, or will Miami Dolphins fans’ new favorite quote be, “Flores is our Coach.”