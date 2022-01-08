No, the Dolphins should not try and land Kirk Cousins

I don’t want Kirk Cousins, but you are delusional if you think Tua Tagovailoa is better than Kirk Cousins:



Tua’s stats in 20 starts (2 seasons): 4,358 26 TDs 15 INTs



Cousins stats just this season (15 starts): 3,971 yards, 30 TDs, 7 INTs



Lol. And Cousins isn’t injury prone https://t.co/JM7KOD1tkC