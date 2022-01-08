Miami Dolphins playoff chances shattered like Will Fuller’s finger
Many fingers are being pointed in many directions as to where to place the blame for the Miami Dolphins season. It is mostly the same things said prior to the seven game win streak.
The win streak was fun while it lasted, but it came crashing down in Miami Dolphins fashion. Anything having to do with playoff chances hasn’t ended too well lately.
When it comes to games being played past December we are all stuck in perpetual playoff purgatory.
It isn’t just the modern era, it goes back to the landmark quarterback Dan Marino, who played in his last game, a drubbing at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, with playoff implications.
This is no slight at Dan, he is that elite quarterback that many teams clamor over themselves to obtain. Let us remember that having an elite quarterback and great coaching doesn’t guarantee a championship.
Some are saying that we are in the same place we started 3 years ago with this new regime. The one difference is we have the largest cap space of any team. Brian Flores should get a break from the first year on account of how much the team was broken down.
About half of that cap space would go toward an elite quarterback should the Miami Dolphins choose that route, and one becomes available, like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and we know about DeShaun Watson. This is still his preferred destination.
Great coaching would have to work itself out. Flores has the mold, this team has culture, and they showed it after the seven game losing streak. They could have easily folded, but instead rattled off seven wins.
If they stay with Tua Tagovailoa, and build around him with the extra cap space, they might be able to get his line going in the right direction.