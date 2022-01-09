Baker Mayfield makes no sense for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were once enamored with Baker Mayfield. So much so many thought the Dolphins would trade up for him in the draft…whew!
Missing on Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and even the failed Suck for Luck campaign all could have worked out differently for the Dolphins but sometimes you miss and it is a good thing. Take Mayfield.
Mayfield has been one of the most inconsistent quarterbacks in the NFL. A player that has talent and a personality but can’t seem to get it all together. This year, his excuse was a justified injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Last year, well, who knows.
The question of Mayfield’s future has been discussed quite a bit in Cleveland Browns fan circles and even in the media. Local beat writer, Mary Kay Cabot recently talked about Mayfield’s desire to get out of Cleveland. He responded in turn with comments regarding the media to quit talking trash, basically.
There are a lot of people who believe that Mayfield’s future is on the line. In a recent trip to Cleveland, even the guy at the 7-11 register thought he was done and this was before his big Monday night loss to the Steelers.
Over the last few days, there has been some fans wanting to make a pitch for Mayfield to come to Miami to replace Tua Tagovailoa. To which many replied, “you’re out of your mind”, well that’s the nice version.
Mayfield may have been the darling of his draft class but the former Heisman winner has done little to make himself a noticeable franchise quarterback at the NFL level. Could his problems be the fact that he is with Cleveland? Maybe but if you watch his play, his mechanics need a lot of work. His vision downfield hasn’t improved, and he misses receivers quite often.
The Dolphins may end up being in the market for a new quarterback this off-season. Speculation will run rampant until they put their foot down and say Tua is the quarterback but if they do move on, they would be much better off going after Russell Wilson or even Aaron Rodgers before they start talking trade with the Browns.
Baker Mayfield makes absolutely no sense for the Dolphins and it should stay that way.