Miami Dolphins: 5 players that should be playing their last game in Miami
To end their season, the Miami Dolphins head into Week 18 (it feels weird typing that) to take on their division rivals, the New England Patriots.
Neither team really has anything to play for, but for different reasons.
For the Patriots, they already have clinched a playoff berth and did so with a rookie quarterback, 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones.
Jones and then Patriots almost beat Miami in Week 1, but as it’s been a theme of the season, the defense bailed out the team at the end of the game by making a play.
The Dolphins are already eliminated from the playoffs, so this game will be about evaluating their roster and planning for the future.
The Miami Dolphins will have some tough roster decisions in the offseason.
After another failed season, some players on the roster could play for their jobs on Sunday. Miami started the year 1-7 but went on a seven-game win streak before getting dominated by the Tennessee Titans to sit at 8-8.
A winning season would be nice and ending the year with a win over the Patriots, but don’t let it fool you into thinking this was a good year.
Luckily head coach Brian Flores showed that he deserves more credit than blame, as his team did not quit on him and rallied to almost make the playoffs.
Some people feel Flores should be fired at the end of the year, and while I do not think he will be, it will be an interesting storyline to follow.
Could this be Flores’ last game in Miami? Who knows, but what I do know is that this should be the last game for a few players in Miami.
It is time for Miami to stop accepting mediocrity and, instead of settling on average to below-average players, go out and get good to great players.
With that said, here are five Miami Dolphins that SHOULD play their last game in Miami on Sunday.