Brian Flores fired after first back to back winning seasons since 2002
The Miami Dolphins in a shocking move, has fired head coach Brian Flores after three seasons and two back to back winning years.
Is this the move that Stephen Ross is making to bring in Jim Harbaugh? We can discuss that later but the question is why would the Dolphins move on from Flores now?
Questions about his future have been permeating around the fan social media networks for months but Flores got his team turned around and in the thick of the playoff chase. He came up short against the Titans two weeks ago.
Flores’ defenses were really good and the players loved playing for him but he failed to get the offense taken care of and his two OC approach didn’t work. He had an inability to get quality coaches on that side of the ball as well.
The offense can’t be overlooked and we have to admit that while Flores had two winning seasons with the Dolphins in three after a major first year rebuild, he wasn’t without mistakes. His desire to start Ryan Fitzpatrick over Josh Rosen cost Miami a likely shot at Joe Burrow. In the first half of the season this year, he refused to change personnel groupings that led to seven straight losses.
Against the Titans, there was no game plan in place for adverse weather and Tua Tagovailoa looked completely lost. But is that reason to fire him? We will be debating this for quite some time over the coming days.
For now, the Dolphins and Stephen Ross are moving on without Flores who won’t likely find it hard to get another job.