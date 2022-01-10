Brian Flores shocked Miami Dolphins fired him while East rivals laugh
Miami Dolphins former head coach Brian Flores reportedly was in his office working on exit interviews and going about his day when he was fired. According to a local beat writer, he was shocked when he learned about the termination.
According to Cameron Wolf who went on the air to discuss the firing of Flores, the coach didn’t expect the firing. Wolf said he spoke to an executive from a division rival and that they laughed at the notion that Stephen Ross fired his head coach over his general manager. He cited the offensive line drafting as part of the problem.
Since the news broke early this morning, there has been a lot of questions regarding the timing of the termination. Miami had their first back-to-back winning seasons in almost 20 years. Not enough for Flores to keep his job. A rift had developed between Tua Tagovailoa and the coach. Enough to possibly cost him his job. A rift developed between Flores and Grier and while it is rumored that Grier tried to make amends, it wasn’t enough for Ross to keep Flores.
There has been talk that Flores’ approach was very strict and sometimes over the top. Miami wanted the “Patriot Way” but apparently didn’t really want what it entailed.
One former NFL executive, Joe Banner, posted the Dolphins made a mistake. He said the firing of Flores and keeping Grier is a bad signal to coaching candidates. He points out that Ross believes or is sending an implied message, that the team’s success comes from Grier’s drafting and not the coaches. That could be a turn off to other coaches looking at Miami.
Stephen Ross wants to win and will do whatever it takes to win but the problem is he continues to make mistakes and this may very well be another in a long line of mistakes. Brian Flores made a lot of mistakes in his three seasons and his firing isn’t a “shock” as much as a mild surprise but the fact that the Dolphins, Ross in particular, is keeping Grier in place is surprising.
The next head coach will be the 3rd hired directly or indirectly by Chris Grier. He was part of the group that hired Joe Philbin, was part of the hiring of Adam Gase, and now Brian Flores.
Flores may have been shocked and he may have had to leave because of reasons we may never know but in the end, he may end up being the winner in all of this should he land another head coaching gig.