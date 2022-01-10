Lost in Flores firing, Miami Dolphins 2022 opponents are set
The Miami Dolphins 2021 season is over and amidst the focus of an unexpected head coaching search, the 2022 opponents are now set in stone.
Miami finished the 2021 season at 9-8 and that puts them in 3rd place in the AFC East which means that they will face the 3rd place teams from the other divisions that they will play in 2022.
Miami will, of course, face the Jets, Patriots, and Bills at home and on the road. Those dates will be released sometime in April nearer the NFL Draft. The Dolphins will also play the entire AFC North and the NFC North.
At home, Miami will face the Browns and Steelers while traveling to the Bengals and Ravens. Another game against Baltimore who seems to be an annual opponent these days. Miami has played the Ravens five times in the regular season since 2015.
The Dolphins will play the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at home as well while traveling to Detroit and Chicago in what could be winter games. Not good for Tua Tagovailoa who doesn’t play well in cold weather.
Miami will play seven teams from the north that could potentially be late season cold weather games.
The Dolphins will also travel to the west coast twice next season. They will play the Los Angeles Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers game will be the Dolphins opponent set as the NFC 17th game, last season the Dolphins hosted the Giants.
At home, Miami will face their division rivals as well as the Browns and Steelers from the AFC North, the Houston Texans, and the aforementioned Packers and Vikings.