Miami Dolphins may not be the top spot for coaching candidates
The Miami Dolphins have a head coaching vacancy but that doesn’t mean they are a top spot on the minds of head coaching candidates.
When the season ended on Sunday, there were several head coaching vacancies that immediately became open. On Monday, the Dolphins added to that list. The question is whether or not the Dolphins are a destination that top candidates would want. Are the Dolphins a spot that would draw top candidates? That, I’m not so sure of.
The Las Vegas Raiders job may be the top destination this off-season if the Raiders move on from the interim HC. They are a playoff team and have a lot of pieces in place. Their vacancy didn’t come from losing but instead from Jon Gruden’s past.
In Jacksonville, Urban Meyer’s departure was more about his off-field antics and far less about his coaching, although inevitably, his coaching got him “kicked” out. The Jaguars have a top QB prospect, a good and developing defense, and a lot of pieces that need to be molded.
In Denver, there is a lot to like but they lack a quarterback. Still, the Broncos seem to be trending right and the Vikings have a lot of talent as well. So where does that leave the Dolphins.
You would think that Miami would be a top destination. No state income tax. A young quarterback. A top defense loaded with talent. Minor changes need to be made to the offense but overall, the pieces are in place for the right person. The problem isn’t the personnel. The problem is the management team.
With the firing of Brian Flores, Stephen Ross has now fired four head coaches and two interim head coaches. There has been plenty of controversy over the years and most recently with Deshaun Watson. There are questions of power struggles and a clear focus and vision.
The Dolphins should be a top destination. A sought after job that every head coaching candidate should be chomping at the bit for. Instead, there are questions. Concerns and uncertainty. There is an ineptitude that has become the face of the franchise.
Miami has the draft capital, the salary cap space, a young quarterback that can be molded, and a strong defensive core. It would normally be ideal but there are many in the media and NFL executive branches that see this all playing out as less than ideal to lure a coaching candidate to Miami. It is shaping up to potentially be a Dennis Hickey type of hire.
Miami should be the “it” place but it is hard to believe that is the case anymore. It will be interesting to see if Stephen Ross has to overpay for a top candidate or if coaches will line up for the job. My guess, it will be the former.