Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross will not fire Chris Grier per report
The Miami Dolphins fired their head coach but they will not be firing general manager Chris Grier according to a report from the Miami Herald.
According to Barry Jackson of the Herald, the Dolphins owner who released a statement earlier regarding the Flores firing, will retain Chris Grier and the two are working towards hiring a new coach.
Many fans thought it should go the other way around with Grier out and Flores staying on board. While Grier has made some good draft picks lately, he failed in free agency, he failed in the draft on several occasions, and his handling of the whole Deshaun Watson trade was abysmal. Still, he has a job.
It is hard to understand why Flores would be fired but the GM would stay. His mistakes are far more visible and when you look at players like Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene you have to wonder if maybe those were big misses or if they were Brian Flores’ wants.
Faith in Grier from the fans has been waning all season long and the Watson debacle was a horrible situation that put Brian Flores in a bad position regardless of the degree he was involved. Grier should not be relied upon to hire another head coach, after all, he was part of the hiring process that brought Flores to Miami in the first place.
It is hard to believe that this off-season’s unexpected coaching search is going to go well and the fact that Chris Grier is going to be involved, again, is not exactly inspiring for positive change.
Here is what Stephen Ross had to say about the release of Flores per MiamiDolphins.com.
"“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” said Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins. I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”"