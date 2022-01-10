Miami Dolphins: With Flores out will Deshaun Watson talk go with him?
Black Monday arrives unexpectedly for the Miami Dolphins and now with Brian Flores the former head coach, will Deshaun Watson talk end too?
This is a good question to ask because there have been so many rumors, so much speculation about the future of Tua Tagovailoa and that QB who has legal issues. Now, things may be changing once again.
A new report from Ian Rapoport says that Deshaun Watson waived his no-trade clause for Miami because of Brian Flores. If that is accurate, it could change what happens next. Watson’s biggest problem with Houston was the fact that he didn’t get input into the HC or GM search. He won’t in Miami either. Not now.
There have been rampant rumors today that a major blowup between Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores occurred in the locker room after the loss to the Titans. There has been rumors and speculation that it was Flores who was pushing for Watson and not Grier. I suppose will soon find out if the Dolphins back off the pursuit once the trade deadline is lifted.
Many in the local media still believe that Watson is the inevitable quarterback for 2022 and that Grier will continue to push for that trade. That goes against what others believe making this entire situation another crapshoot of misinformation and agenda.
Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa will once again spend the next couple of months wondering what his future will be. Unless Chris Grier, Stephen Ross, and the next head coach come out and say, “we are not trading for Watson!”.
Everything in Miami is a fluid situation right now. Fans were not expecting a head coaching search even if some were hoping for one. Today, it is absolutely nuts in Miami Dolphins circles and whoever the next head coach is going to be, he is going to be greeted at the door with questions about Deshaun Watson. It is going to be ugly before it gets pretty.