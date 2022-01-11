Miami Dolphins don’t need an offensive head coach, they need a good HC
The Miami Dolphins search for a head coach appears to be starting with offensive minded coaches but that isn’t necessarily who they need to hire.
Brian Flores was a smart hire. It didn’t work out for whatever reasons we want to believe as fact. His defensive mind was evident through three seasons but his offensive ability was something he couldn’t get past. Flores was controlling and as a new HC that isn’t going to get you quality assistants.
Flores is a perfect case study. Winning brings in quality assistants and while Flores had a winning record the last two years, he didn’t make the playoffs. His offense was a mess and his personality may have been to stringent for those who may have been able to help.
In 2021, Flores had a chance to fix the offense. Chan Gailey was gone and the OC spot was open. There were plenty of potential coaches who could come in and change the way the offense was run. For whatever reason only Flores can know, he chose not one but two internal promotions and ran a dual OC system. Then he added Charlie Frye, a rather inexperienced coach to work with Tua Tagovailoa. At some point, Frye was also calling in plays, or so the rumors went.
Fast forward back to today and the Dolphins need to find a coach, not an OC or DC.
Miami may look for an offensive minded coach but they shouldn’t rule out a defensive one either. The coach can be good at one or the other but it is who he hires to run the side of the ball he is weak on that will determine the success and failure. Get a good OC and your offense will improve, get a good DC and that unit will improve.
The head coach runs the team, the coordinators run the game plans. They set the game plans, implement the game plans, and coach the players to execute the game plans. Flores is a perfect example of a head coach who was brilliant on one side of the ball and completely clueless on the other.
Stephen Ross and Chris Grier will once again hire a new coach but they have to be certain that they don’t chase a name, or a statistical category that coach is good in. Ross has to avoid looking a coaches offensive statistics with the hopes that will fix the offense. They need to hire a head coach that has the qualities and reputation to bring quality assistants with him.
In most cases, this would rule out first time head coaches but it doesn’t have to be. Ross and Grier need to be thorough and go for balance rather than substance. If they do that, there is a chance Miami may find themselves with the same coach five years from now. If they don’t. We can go through all of this again in three years.